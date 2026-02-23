Three Arunachal Women Allege Racial Abuse by Neighbour Couple in South Delhi

New Delhi: Three women from Arunachal Pradesh residing in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar have accused a neighbour couple of using racial slurs and abusive language during a dispute over minor repair work, police said on Sunday.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Malviya Nagar police station against the couple — Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain — under Sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention), and 196 (promoting enmity or hatred between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said Section 196 is a cognisable and non-bailable offence.
As per reports, the incident took place on February 20 when an air conditioner was being installed at the women’s fourth-floor flat. Dust and debris allegedly fell onto the lower floor where the couple live, leading to an argument.
Police said the verbal altercation escalated, during which the couple allegedly made derogatory and racially offensive remarks targeting the women.
A purported video of the confrontation has also surfaced on social media. In the clip, one of the women is heard objecting to the allegations made against her and challenging the neighbour to verify the claims.
The reports claimed that tensions rose further when a building broker allegedly told the women they would need to vacate the flat within two months citing proposed repair work.
The complainants have sought a formal apology, stating that the remarks were not merely personal insults but demeaned the dignity of people from the North East.
Police said no physical injuries were reported, but the women have alleged mental harassment and humiliation.