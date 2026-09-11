Guwahati: Businessman Allegedly Abducted from Birubari

Guwahati: A businessman was allegedly abducted from Guwahati’s Birubari area while returning home at night, on Thursday, leading a police operation today, that led to his rescue and the arrest of two people.

The victim has been identified as Bhaskar Medhi. He was allegedly intercepted while travelling home and forcibly taken away in a Scorpio bearing a Nagaland registration number.

The alleged abductors later contacted Medhi’s family and demanded Rs 2 lakh as ransom for his release. After the ransom call, the family approached the police and reported the alleged abduction.

Birubari Police launched an investigation and reportedly traced the mobile number used by the alleged abductors. Acting on the information, police tracked the victim to a secluded location in Changsari. A police team subsequently conducted an operation at the location and rescued Medhi from the alleged captivity.

Two people, identified as Iftikar Hussain and Sahab Ali, were arrested in connection with the case. Police also seized the Scorpio allegedly used in the abduction and the mobile phone reportedly used to make the ransom demand.

More details are awaited.