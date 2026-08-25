Guwahati Central Jail: Over 65 Inmates Reportedly Test HIV-Positive

Guwahati: More than 65 inmates at Guwahati Central Jail have reportedly tested positive for HIV, with a significant number allegedly facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Earlier reports had put the figure at 38, including 33 male and five female inmates. The jail currently houses around 1,802 prisoners, including 281 accused in NDPS-related cases.

The development has raised concerns over possible drug use inside the high-security facility. While the circumstances in which the inmates contracted HIV remain unclear, sources indicated that drug use may have contributed in some cases.

The issue has also renewed scrutiny of alleged contraband activities inside the jail. In February 2026, Superintendent Debokamal Borah was arrested over an alleged racket involving the supply of drugs and other prohibited items to inmates.

Govt are expected to conduct further medical assessments and investigate the prison’s security mechanisms and alleged drug supply network.