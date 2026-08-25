Jagiroad: Pijush Hazarika Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Invest in Productive Sectors

Guwahati: Today, Pijush Hazarika visited beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) in Jagiroad and reviewed how young entrepreneurs are developing businesses with support provided under the scheme.

During the interaction, Hazarika encouraged beneficiaries to move beyond conventional trading activities and invest in productive sectors such as poultry, fisheries, piggery, farming and horticulture to build sustainable sources of income.

He also urged young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and consider emerging sectors such as makhana cultivation and other agri-based activities to increase their earnings and contribute to Assam’s economic self-reliance.

The beneficiaries shared their experiences of establishing and expanding their businesses with assistance received under the CMAAA.

Hazarika stressed that entrepreneurship and productive investment are crucial for creating sustainable livelihoods and strengthening the state’s rural economy. The CMAAA aims to promote entrepreneurship among Assam’s youth through government support for establishing and expanding businesses.