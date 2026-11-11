Guwahati: CID Arrests a Man for Opening Fake Bank Accounts in HDFC Bank’s Name

Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Cyber Cell on 11th November, has arrested a man from Guwahati’s Jalukbari area for allegedly cheating people by posing as an HDFC Bank employee and opening bank accounts in their names without their knowledge or consent.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Hussain, who allegedly operated an HDFC Bank Customer Service Point centre in Jalukbari. Police suspect that he misused the facility to open multiple fake accounts, commonly known as mule accounts, which were allegedly used to receive money generated through cyber fraud and other illegal activities.

As per findings, Hussain allegedly introduced himself as an HDFC Bank employee to gain access to people's personal information and banking details. He is suspected of using these details to open accounts without obtaining the account holders' consent. The alleged operation is believed to have continued over an extended period.

During the investigation, police found that several lakh rupees had been deposited into bank accounts linked to the accused. In the latest instance, approximately Rs 5 lakh was allegedly transferred into one such account.

The CID has seized several bank accounts linked to Hussain as part of the investigation. Multiple cases have also reportedly been registered against him at different police stations in connection with alleged financial fraud.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell has received information suggesting that Hussain may have been operating as part of a larger network involved in fake banking transactions. Police are examining the suspected network and attempting to identify other people linked to the operation.