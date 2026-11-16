Guwahati Cleanliness Drive 2026: GMC Announces Seven-Day Citywide Campaign

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), under Mayor Mrigen Sarania, has announced a seven-day citywide cleanliness drive from 16th November to 22, 2026, across all wards of Guwahati, Assam. The initiative forms part of GMC's 100-Day Action Plan under the seven pillars of Pragati 50 and the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.

According to the GMC's campaign plan, the initiative will combine ward-level cleanliness drives with targeted sanitation and waste management activities.

The programme will cover garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), community toilet units (CTUs), public spaces and repeat littering locations. It will also introduce enforcement measures against littering and spitting.

The campaign message calls for public participation, stating: "This transformation needs everyone's participation. Let's take responsibility, keep our surroundings clean and make every ward a better place to live."

GMC has outlined a different focus for each day of the seven-day campaign.

November 16 – Launch Day: The opening day will feature citywide cleanliness drives, the inauguration of the Swachhata Sakhi Training Programme and a new public toilet near MMCH. The foundation stone for the sixth floor of Poura Sewa Bhawan will also be laid.

November 17 – GVP and CTU Cleaning: Cleanliness drives will take place across all wards, alongside inspections and cleaning of GVPs, CTUs and dust-prone areas. Jalukbari will host the central event.

November 18 – Intensive Cleanliness and GVP Elimination: Equipped sanitation squads will be deployed at priority GVP locations. GMC will install No Dumping signages on Pandu Port Road and inaugurate the ICCC at Janxala Branch.

November 19 – World Toilet Day: GMC will conduct a citywide clean toilet campaign, inspecting and recognising well-maintained public toilets. Community toilet blocks will undergo upgrades and deep cleaning, with improvements to accessibility and essential facilities.

November 20 – Door-to-Door Collection Monitoring: GMC will flag off the Swarga Rath Van at its Betkuchi office and focus on improving household waste collection across all wards.

The plan includes household mapping, revised pickup schedules, RWA feedback integration and a Sakhi-supported mechanism to report gaps in collection routes. Auto-tipper routes will also be optimised.

November 21 – Anti-Littering and Hotspot Cleanup: GMC will conduct intensive cleaning and awareness drives at repeat littering zones across all wards. The activities will include clearing accumulated waste and deploying enforcement squads to issue spot fines for littering violations.

November 22 – Anti-Spitting Campaign and Enforcement: The final day will focus on public walls, pan stalls and transit junctions. Inspection, cleaning and awareness drives will be conducted, alongside the installation of anti-spitting warning posters.

GMC will also enforce penalties against spitting violations as part of its efforts to improve public hygiene.

The seven-day initiative is part of GMC's 100-Day Action Plan under the seven pillars of Pragati 50 and the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.

As per the campaign details, the programme aims to strengthen sanitation and waste management through coordinated ward-level activities, public toilet improvements, monitored waste collection and enforcement against unhygienic practices.