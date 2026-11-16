Majuli Ferry Services Shift From Kamalabari Ghat to Bamungaon

Guwahati: Ferry services at Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli district have shifted to a new landing point near Bamungaon from Monday, 16th November. The relocation follows a sharp decline in the Brahmaputra’s water level, which has made the existing ghat unsuitable for ferry operations on the Majuli–Neamatighat route.

Ferry operations at Kamalabari Ghat have been relocated because of a sharp decline in the Brahmaputra's water level. The reduced water level has made the existing landing point unsuitable for ferry operations, prompting operators to move services to a new location near Bamungaon.

The change is intended to maintain passenger transportation between Majuli and Neamatighat in Jorhat district despite the river's changing conditions.

Kamalabari Ghat serves as an important transport link between Majuli, a river island, and mainland Assam. The relocation therefore changes the boarding and landing point used by passengers travelling along this route. The new ferry landing point has been designated near Bamungaon, close to the existing Kamalabari Ghat area.

From November 16, passengers using the Majuli–Neamatighat ferry connection will need to use the relocated landing point instead of the previous ghat location.

The shift also involves commercial establishments operating near the old ferry terminal. Business establishments have moved their operations to the new location alongside the ferry services.

This relocation brings passenger transportation and nearby commercial activities together at the newly designated point. The relocation is expected to reduce travel time for passengers using the ferry connection between Majuli and Neamatighat.

With the previous landing point affected by low water levels, shifting operations to Bamungaon is intended to help maintain the ferry connection.

Passengers travelling from Majuli to Neamatighat, and those returning from Jorhat district, should take note of the change in boarding and landing arrangements.

The Bamungaon relocation is expected to help maintain passenger and commercial connectivity while reducing travel time.