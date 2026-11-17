Guwahati: A special court in Guwahati acquitted former police havildar Hanif Ali on November 17, 2026, in a 2018 bribery case involving an alleged demand for Rs 6,000.

The special court acquitted Hanif Ali after the prosecution failed to establish the alleged demand for Rs 6,000. The central issue in the case was whether the former police havildar had demanded money from a person by threatening to arrest him.

According to the case details provided, the ACB had alleged that Ali demanded Rs 6,000 from the person. However, the prosecution could not prove this allegation during the trial. The court's acquittal followed the failure to establish the alleged demand

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Hanif Ali on May 15, 2018, in connection with the bribery allegations. At the time of his arrest, Ali was serving as a police havildar at Odalbakra Police Station in Guwahati. The ACB subsequently prosecuted him in the case involving the alleged Rs 6,000 bribe.

The case was registered in 2018, with the investigating agency alleging that Ali had sought money by threatening to arrest the person concerned.

The ACB alleged that Hanif Ali had demanded Rs 6,000 from a person in exchange for avoiding arrest. The agency also claimed that he was caught red-handed while accepting the money.

However, the prosecution faced the challenge of establishing the alleged demand during the trial. The failure to prove this key allegation ultimately led to Ali's acquittal by the special court in Guwahati.

The distinction between the ACB's allegations and what the prosecution could establish in court was central to the outcome of the case. The November 17, 2026, decision acquitted Ali in the bribery case registered in 2018. The prosecution's failure to establish that he had demanded the alleged Rs 6,000 bribe was the stated basis for the acquittal.