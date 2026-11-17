Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed American rock band Guns N’ Roses to Guwahati on 17th November , ahead of its scheduled concert in the city.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his excitement over the band's arrival in Guwahati through a post on social media platform on 17th November.

Welcoming the musicians, Sarma wrote: "Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red River and Blue Hills!"

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also referred to one of the band's best-known songs, Paradise City, while highlighting Guwahati as the destination for the evening's musical event.

In another message, he wrote: "Paradise City has a new address tonight, and it's called Guwahati. Are you ready for an Axl-ently legendary night?" His messages welcomed the international rock act and highlighted the excitement surrounding its scheduled performance in Assam.

The concert marks an international music event for Assam, with the American rock band set to bring its music to the city.

Guns N’ Roses is an American rock band recognised internationally for its popular songs and performances. The group is known for several widely recognised hits, including Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, Welcome to the Jungle and Paradise City.

Lead vocalist Axl Rose is expected to perform alongside the band during its scheduled Guwahati concert.

The Chief Minister's reference to Axl Rose in his welcome message also drew attention to the singer ahead of the performance. The band's scheduled appearance marks a major international music occasion for Guwahati, as fans await the performance of Axl Rose and the group.