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Guwahati CP Partha Sarathi Mahanta Issues Strong Message on World Anti-Child Labour Day

Guwahati police chief urges citizens to help end child exploitation and vows strict action against employers of minors on World Anti-Child Labour Day.
Guwahati CP Partha Sarathi Mahanta Issues Strong Message on World Anti-Child Labour Day
Guwahati City Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta
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Guwahati: On the occasion of World Anti-Child Labour Day, Guwahati City Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta issued a compelling call to action, urging citizens to unite in eradicating child exploitation from society.

In an official address, Commissioner Mahanta emphasised that children belong in classrooms, not in workplaces or commercial establishments. He highlighted that child labour strips youngsters of their fundamental right to education, safety, and a dignified childhood, creating a vicious cycle of poverty.

"The protection and rehabilitation of vulnerable children remain a topmost priority for the police administration," Mahanta stated, underscoring that the city police will enforce strict legal action against anyone employing minors in factories, domestic setups, or businesses.

The Commissioner appealed to the public to act as responsible eyes and ears for the law, urging residents to immediately report any instances of child exploitation to the authorities via the dedicated police helpline networks.

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Partha Sarathi Mahanta
World Anti-Child Labour Day
Guwahati City Police Commissioner
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