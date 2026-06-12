Outrage in Assam Over Heinous Attempted Rape and Murder of Minor Girl

Tamarhat: A wave of deep shock and anger has swept through the Dhubri district following a heinous assault on a Hindu minor girl in the remote village of Ujanpetla, under the jurisdiction of the Tamarhat police station near Golokganj.

According to local reports, the young victim was subjected to a brutal attempt of rape and subsequent murder. The timely intervention of local villagers disrupted the horrific crime, preventing a potential fatality. The perpetrators reportedly fled the scene immediately after the encounter.

The minor girl, who sustained severe injuries during the violent struggle, was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility. She is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment, and authorities state that her condition remains critical but stable.

Local community groups and residents have launched passionate protests, demanding swift police action and capital punishment for the culprits. Law enforcement agencies have registered a formal case and deployed multiple teams to trace and apprehend the absconding suspects. Security has been heightened in the Ujanpetla area to maintain law and order.