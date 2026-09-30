Guwahati: Delivery Worker Allegedly Assaulted Over Lift Use at Lankeshwar Apartment

Guwahati: A delivery worker was allegedly assaulted by two people at Srishti Resident Apartment in Lankeshwar, Guwahati, after he used the lift while delivering a parcel. The delivery worker has been identified as Jabidul Hasan, a student pursuing his graduation at Pandu College. He reportedly works part-time to support his livelihood while continuing his studies.

As per reports, Hasan had visited the residential complex to deliver a parcel when the alleged incident took place. He has accused two people , identified as Bijoy Ray and Tapas Kumar Mishra, of assaulting him over his use of the lift.

Hasan reportedly said he had initially come down from the sixth floor before returning upstairs in the lift with a few young boys after retrieving his motorcycle from the parking area.

He alleged that he was severely beaten over the time taken while using the lift. He further claimed that apartment staff and some other people behaved inappropriately towards him during the incident.

The alleged assault was reportedly captured on the apartment complex’s CCTV cameras. The footage is expected to be examined as part of the investigation. After the incident, a team from Jalukbari Police Station reached the apartment complex and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and are expected to examine the CCTV footage and record statements from those involved.

Further details are awaited.