Guwahati: Dispur Police Bust Sex Trafficking Racket in Hatigaon

Guwahati: Dispur and Hatigaon Police in Guwahati have busted a sex trafficking racket operating in the Dispur area, arresting four people and rescuing three young women, including two minors.

As per police statement , the accused lured victims from various districts across Assam with false promises of job employment before trafficking them to Guwahati . The young women were confined to a rented accommodation in Sewali path, Hatigaon and forced into sex work. Police revealed that the suspects routinely sent the victims to clients at night and subjected them to continuous threats.

In their complaint, the victims disclosed that they were denied food and threatened with eviction if they refused to comply. Acting swiftly on the information, police launched an operation that resulted in the arrest of two men and two women.

Among the three rescued victims are two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16. All three have been placed into protective care. Police are interrogating the suspects and investigating potential links to a broader human trafficking network as the inquiry continues.

More Details are awaited