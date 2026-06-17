Guwahati: Geetanagar Police Conducts Raid On Alleged Spa Based Sex Racket

Guwahati: A team of Guwahati Police conducts a raid on an alleged prostitution racket operating from a spa in the Geetanagar area of Guwahati , rescuing eight women during a raid conducted on 16th June.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team comprising personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Geetanagar Police Station carried out a raid at ‘SNB Parlour & Spa’ located at Uday Path in Geetanagar.

During the operation, police rescued eight women who were allegedly being exploited on the premises. The manager and caretaker of the spa were also arrested on the spot.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Namita Devi aged 30, a resident of Geetanagar, and Anil Boro aged 23, from Chandmari.

Police also recovered several objectionable items a customer register and a copy of the establishment’s trade licence, officials said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, and further investigation into the alleged racket is underway to determine the extent of its operations and possible involvement of others.