Guwahati: Doctor Ends His Life Inside Nemcare Hospital Premises

Guwahati: Today, a doctor working in the Intensive Care Unit department of Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati allegedly commits suicide on the hospital premises .The incident reportedly took place in the ICU of the hospital’s new building on the second floor, where the doctor was posted.

As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Dr Prayash Singhal, an ICU physician who was on duty when the incident occurred. He allegedly consumed a large number of unidentified tablets and subsequently died, sources said.

Police reached the hospital after being informed about the incident and initiated a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the doctor’s death.

As per sources also claimed that Singhal may have been experiencing depression, although this has not been officially confirmed. Police are expected to investigate all possible circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details are awaited.