Tripura Assembly Witnesses an Uproar Over Alleged Disappearance of Anurag Dhankar’s Suicide Note

Guwahati: At today, Tripura’s Legislative Assembly witnesses an uproar after Opposition members alleged that a suspected suicide note linked to the death of Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar had been hidden somewhere.

On the final day of the ongoing Assembly session, senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman raised the issue shortly before Question Hour began. He claimed that the deceased DGP’s wife, who arrived in Tripura on Sunday, had sought the alleged suicide note and said she possessed a photograph of it.

Roy Barman alleged that the note had been removed and hidden, urging the Speaker to intervene and stop him from pursuing the matter in the House. Speaker Rampada Jamatia said the issue could not be discussed under the Assembly rules, noting that Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha had already made statements on the matter twice.

After the Speaker’s intervention, Congress and CPI(M) MLAs entered the well of the House carrying placards and protested over the alleged disappearance of the note. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath appealed to the Speaker to allow Question Hour to conclude before the Opposition raised the issue separately.

The protesting MLAs subsequently returned to their seats, allowing Assembly proceedings to continue normally.