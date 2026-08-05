Guwahati: Drug Control Department Seals Two Pharmacies During Surprise Inspection Hatigaon

Guwahati: The Drug Control Department conducted a surprise inspection at several pharmacies in the Sijubari area of Hatigaon, Guwahati, after complaints regarding alleged irregularities in the operation of medicine shops.

During the drive, team found that several pharmacies were allegedly operating without valid licences. Inspectors also discovered that some establishments were functioning without the presence of qualified pharmacists, a mandatory requirement under the law for running a pharmacy.

The department further raised concerns over the alleged sale of medicines in unhygienic conditions. Officials also collected information related to the suspected sale of counterfeit medicines as part of the inspection.

Taking action against pharmacies found violating regulatory norms, the inspection team sealed two medicine shops in the area. Among them was Anand Medico's, which was shut down by the department. Another pharmacy, reportedly operating without a valid licence, was also sealed during the operation.

Officials said the inspection was aimed at ensuring pharmacies comply with prescribed regulations and that the public has access to safe, genuine and properly stored medicines. The Drug Control Department is expected to continue similar enforcement drives across other parts of the city to curb illegal practices and safeguard public health.