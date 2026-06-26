Eviction Drive Clears Land in Guwahati's Hatigaon for PWD Project

Guwahati: Today, an eviction drive was carried out at Shanti Path in Hatigaon area as part of a Public Works Department (PWD) development project.

The eviction was conducted in the presence of officers from the Dispur Revenue Circle. As per sources, several families had allegedly constructed houses on government land. Reports said many of the families had been residing on the land for several years. The eviction was undertaken to clear the area for the proposed PWD development project.

During the drive, several residents appealed to the government for assistance. They said they were economically disadvantaged local residents who had been living in the area for years and had no alternative accommodation.

The residents urged the government to provide relief and rehabilitation, stating that they had nowhere else to go. The eviction was carried out under the supervision of the district administration.

Further Details are awaited