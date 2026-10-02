Lovlina Borgohain’s Father Hails Historic Asian Games Gold on Her Birthday

Guwahati: Today, boxing star and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain celebrated her 29th birthday in memorable fashion by winning her maiden Asian Games gold medal. Lovlina defeated China’s Bao Ziyi by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women’s 75kg final, becoming only the second Indian woman boxer after MC Mary Kom to win an Asian Games gold.

Her victory also marked a significant milestone in her career, as she upgraded the silver medal she won at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, to gold.

Reacting to the achievement, Lovlina’s father, Tiken Borgohain, said the family was immensely proud of her performance. He recalled how she had repeatedly expressed her determination to change the colour of her medal to gold.

“We are very happy and proud as parents. I thank all the people of Assam who were praying in the namghars and temples for her. Their prayers have been answered,” he said.

Lovlina described the gold medal as a birthday gift to herself after a difficult period following the Paris Olympics.

“I am feeling very good. Today is my birthday and I am gifting myself a gold medal,” she said.

She added that she focused on giving her best rather than worrying about the result.