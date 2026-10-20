Guwahati Durga Puja Mandap Highlights Assamese Heritage with Rice-Crafted Goddess Durga

Guwahati: This year a unique Durga Puja mandap in Guwahati’s Chatribari has emerged as a major attraction, showcasing Assam’s rich cultural heritage through an innovative artistic creation.

The distinctive pandal features an idol of Goddess Durga crafted using rice, grains, different pulses , offering a creative blend of traditional craftsmanship and cultural symbolism. The initiative highlights the importance of agricultural produce and indigenous traditions in Assam’s cultural identity.

The unusual design has drawn attention from visitors and devotees, making the mandap a special attraction during this year’s Durga Puja celebrations. By using natural materials to create the idol, the organisers have presented a unique interpretation of the festival while celebrating the state’s longstanding cultural traditions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the kumari puja by seeking blessings from young girls and touching their feet.

Kumari Puja is an important ritual associated with Durga Puja, in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine. The practice symbolises purity, strength and the sacred feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Together, the artistic mandap and the traditional ritual reflect the diverse ways in which Durga Puja celebrations in Assam bring together devotion, creativity and cultural heritage.