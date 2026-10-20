Assam: Mob Lynching Incident Reported in Mangaldoi

Guwahati: A tense situation reported at the Bongolagor tea estate in Mangaldoi after a dramatic incident of public outrage. A young man, locally known as 'Ludu', lost his life after being severely beaten by an angry mob.

As per reports, the man was allegedly attempting to assault a woman in the area. Enraged by the act, locals gathered and subjected him to a heavy physical thrashing, which ultimately led to his death on the spot.

In the wake of the incident, the Mangaldoi police quickly reached the spot to maintain law and order. Police have detained five people from the tea garden for interrogation regarding their involvement in the mob violence.

Further investigation is currently underway to confirm the full sequence of events and take appropriate legal action against those involved in taking the law into their own hands.