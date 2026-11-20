Guwahati: An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by four young men and women in Guwahati's Ganeshguri area around 11:30 pm on 19th November, after accusations of inappropriate behaviour towards a young woman over the phone.

An alleged assault involving an elderly man and four young men and women was reported from Ganeshguri in Guwahati on 19th November. According to the reporter's account, the incident took place outside Ganesh Temple at approximately 11:30 pm.

The allegations against the man have not yet been established. Details about the circumstances leading to the confrontation remain under investigation.

The incident has raised questions about the group's decision to allegedly assault the man rather than approach the police with their complaint.

Dispur Police intervened following the reported confrontation and rescued the elderly man from the situation.

The police also took the four young men and women to the police station for further action. The reporter's notes indicate that the matter is under investigation.

The woman was also reportedly seen repeatedly asking journalists to switch off their cameras. She allegedly threatened members of the media during the interaction.

The incident has also prompted questions about taking the law into one's own hands instead of reporting alleged misconduct to the appropriate authorities. The incident is reportedly under investigation following Dispur Police's intervention. Further details are awaited.