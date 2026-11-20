Guwahati: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to begin a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on 20th November 20, 2026, with programmes scheduled in Banderdewa, Itanagar and Hollongi. According to the tentative itinerary shared by officials, Shah will honour the Arunachal Pradesh Police, distribute appointment letters and inaugurate a new National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) campus.

The three-day programme will include events related to policing, administrative appointments and disaster response infrastructure. The tentative itinerary shared by officials identifies Banderdewa, Itanagar and Hollongi as the principal locations for the scheduled engagements.

One of the main events will be the presentation of the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police. The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 am on 21st November at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa.

Shah is also expected to distribute appointment letters during the visit. The available itinerary does not specify the number of appointment letters or the departments and positions associated with them.

The President's Police Colour ceremony is scheduled for 21st November at 10:30 am at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa.

After the ceremony, Shah is expected to leave for Itanagar at around 1:40 pm, according to the tentative programme shared by officials.

The recognition will place the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the centre of one of the visit's principal events. The programme also includes the distribution of appointment letters as part of Shah's engagements in the state.

The inauguration of the new NDRF campus at Hollongi is scheduled for 22nd November at 3:45 pm.

The National Disaster Response Force will benefit from the new facility, which forms a major part of the Home Minister's three-day programme.

Papum Pare District Magistrate Mamu Hage has issued security restrictions in view of Shah's visit. A No Fly Zone will remain in force across Papum Pare district from 20th November to 22nd November .

The restrictions have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The order covers the entire three-day visit period. The available information does not specify additional restrictions or penalties associated with violations.

The visit comes as protests continue against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, with concerns relating to environmental and social impacts.

Arunachal Pradesh's strategic international borders have also placed security and connectivity among the Centre's priorities, according to the background information provided.

Shah last visited Arunachal Pradesh in June 2024, when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister.