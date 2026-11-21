Guwahati: An allegedly drunk driver rammed a car into an auto-rickshaw on the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee flyover in Arya Nagar, Guwahati, on 21st November, killing auto-rickshaw driver Tapan Kalita and critically injuring a passenger.

The accident occurred on 21st November on the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee flyover in Arya Nagar. As per to the EV Auto Drivers’ Union, a car allegedly driven by an intoxicated person rammed into an auto-rickshaw.

The collision killed the auto-rickshaw driver, Tapan Kalita. A passenger travelling in the auto-rickshaw sustained critical injuries and was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

The car involved in the accident was registered under the number AS 01 FL 3688. Fatasil Police detained its driver following the incident.

Reacting to Kalita's death, the EV Auto Drivers’ Union expressed grief and questioned the effectiveness of traffic enforcement measures in Guwahati.

The union said the auto-rickshaw driver was not responsible for the collision and alleged that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. There was no fault of the auto-rickshaw driver. The driver of the car hit his vehicle under the influence of alcohol,” the union said.

The organisation also raised questions about how a driver allegedly in an intoxicated state could continue driving despite ongoing traffic checks.

The EV Auto Drivers’ Union directly questioned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the effectiveness of traffic checking measures.

The union sought accountability and questioned why enforcement efforts had failed to prevent an allegedly intoxicated person from driving.

“Who will look after the family now? Our question to the Chief Minister is that how, despite so much checking, could someone be driving in an intoxicated state?” the union asked.

According to the EV Auto Drivers’ Union, Tapan Kalita was the sole breadwinner of his family.

His death has raised concerns about the financial hardship his family may face following the loss of its primary earning member.