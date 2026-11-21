Guwahati: Guwahati witnessed a fatal road accident on Saturday morning, 21st November, when an electronic auto-rickshaw was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno on a flyover in the city, killing its driver, identified as Tapan Kalita

According to the information provided in the Assamese report, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno rammed into an electronic auto-rickshaw on the Barshapara flyover in Guwahati on Saturday morning.

The impact severely crushed the three-wheeler, leaving its driver, Tapan Kalita, dead. The incident was reported at approximately 9 AM.

The initial accident report described the collision as involving a car travelling at high speed. The driver's alleged intoxication was also mentioned as a possible factor in the incident.

The car involved in the accident was identified as a Maruti Suzuki Baleno bearing registration number AS 01 FL 3688. The vehicle reportedly collided with the electronic auto-rickshaw with considerable force, severely damaging the three-wheeler.

Following the accident, Fatasil Police reached the scene and apprehended the driver of the Baleno, according to the initial report.

The driver was allegedly intoxicated when the collision occurred. However, no official confirmation of intoxication, medical examination results or formal charges has been provided in the reporter's notes.

The deceased was identified as Tapan Kalita, who was driving the electronic auto-rickshaw involved in the collision.

Further details about the police investigation and the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.