Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration launched an eviction drive at Adingiri Hill in Maligaon's Guwahati on 21st November, 2026, to reclaim nearly 14 bighas of allegedly encroached land.

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration initiated the eviction operation to reclaim land allegedly occupied illegally at Adingiri Hill. The targeted area covers nearly 14 bighas, where unauthorised occupation and construction of structures have been reported.

The operation follows directions from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take action against alleged illegal encroachments.

District administration officials, including a Circle Officer, are supervising the eviction drive. The Forest Department has also been mentioned in allegations concerning the excavation of portions of the hill.

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration is conducting the operation, with a Circle Officer and other officials present at the site. The administration's stated objective is to reclaim the allegedly encroached land and remove unauthorised structures from the area.

Local land grabbers have been mentioned in connection with the alleged occupation. Adingiri Hill has previously faced anti-encroachment notices and efforts to clear alleged illegal occupation of forest land.

The 21st November operation follows those earlier efforts to address encroachment concerns in the area. Allegations of unauthorised excavation of portions of the hill have also surfaced, with the Forest Department mentioned in connection with these concerns.

The latest action forms part of wider eviction operations across Guwahati and Assam targeting alleged encroachments on government, forest and railway land.

The immediate objective of the operation is to reclaim nearly 14 bighas of allegedly encroached land and remove unauthorised structures. The district administration is overseeing the exercise under the directions issued by the Assam Chief Minister.