Guwahati: The American hip-hop superstar Nelly headlined the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on 20th November, performing at Madan Kurkalang in Bhoirymbong, Meghalaya. The diamond-certified, multi-Grammy-winning artiste performed several popular hits before a packed audience, as international and Indian performers added to the festival's musical celebrations.

Nelly's 20th November performance was one of the major musical attractions at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, with the American hip-hop star taking the headline slot at Madan Kurkalang.

The rapper performed some of his best-known tracks, including Hot in Herre, Dilemma and Ride Wit Me, entertaining the packed audience.

Nelly arrived in Shillong on 18th November , ahead of his scheduled festival appearance. His performance added another international act to Meghalaya's live music calendar.

The festival also featured international rock band Boys Like Girls, which performed as part of the 20th November musical programme.

Indian singer Darshan Raval also performed at the festival's Star Arena, where continuous rainfall did not stop audiences from staying for his performance.

After the show, Raval shared a message on social media expressing gratitude to the people of Shillong for their support.

He wrote: “What a night…Rain,Love and little magicThank you Shillong for being the best, it was raining non stop and you all stood there through ou”

The singer acknowledged the audience's enthusiasm despite the persistent rain, thanking those who remained at the venue throughout his performance.

International singer Khalid is scheduled to perform on 21st November, making him the next major international attraction at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

His appearance follows Nelly's headline performance on 20th November , continuing the festival's programme of international and Indian musical acts.

Beyond its musical performances, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has included several additional attractions, bringing together entertainment, fashion, adventure and food-related activities.

The programme features MMA fighting, bull riding and the Fit Check competition, alongside performances by local artistes.

Local performers have also been featured across the Blossom Stage and BudX Dome, providing platforms for regional musical talent.

Khamjan Chyrmang was named the winner of the Fit Check competition, adding another highlight to the festival's Friday show.

The Meghalaya Government is hosting the festival as part of its efforts to promote the state's cultural and tourism profile.

With Khalid scheduled for 21st November , the festival's musical celebrations are set to continue following Nelly's headline appearance.