Guwahati Ferry Services Suspended Ahead of PM’s Visit

Guwahati: Guwahati-based ferry services will remain suspended for a brief period in view of the proposed visit of the Prime Minister to the city, an official order from the Inland Water Transport Department said on Thursday.
According to order, all ferry operations operating from Guwahati will be halted from December 20, 2025, until 12 noon on December 21, 2025. The temporary suspension has been ordered as part of security arrangements for the high-profile visit.
"In view of the proposed visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to Guwahati, it is informed that due to security reasons, all Guwahati based ferry services shall remain temporarily suspended. The suspension will be effective from 20-12-2025 to 12:00 Noon on 21-12-2025," the order read.
The department has also directed all concerned authorities and operators to ensure strict compliance with the order.
The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority, the notification added.
The Prime Minister’s visit forms part of a two-day programme in Assam. On December 20, he is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The following day, he will proceed to Namrup to lay the foundation stone for a new project, followed by a public rally.
Officials have been working diligently on multiple fronts to ensure the visit proceeds smoothly. Preparations include stringent security arrangements, infrastructural readiness, logistical coordination, and crowd management measures. The venue in Namrup is being readied to accommodate the large turnout expected for both the foundation stone ceremony and the rally.