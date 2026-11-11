Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out at Tarun Nagar House; Owner Leaves for Bihar to Celebrate Chhath Puja

Guwahati: A fire broke out at a house in House No. 3, Bylane 2, in Tarun Nagar, Guwahati on Tuesday evening, sending thick clouds of black smoke billowing into the surrounding neighbourhood. Although no casualties were reported, residents alleged that the fire services took considerable time to respond to the emergency.

Two fire brigade reached the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control with the help of local people. As per neighbours, the house was locked at the time of the fire as its owners were away. Neighbours reportedly broke open the lock to gain access to the house and began efforts to douse the flames themselves while waiting for the fire services to arrive.

Another neighbour who participated in the rescue efforts said the fire had started nearly an hour earlier and that thick black smoke was coming out of the house.

Residents further alleged that they had called the fire department four times but received no immediate assistance. They later contacted the local police station, after which a woman reportedly called them back. However, they claimed that the response continued to be delayed.

Neighbours said the householder had travelled to Bihar to celebrate Chhath Puja and had boarded a train earlier that evening. The quick intervention by neighbours reportedly helped save several household belongings and prevented the fire from completely gutting the house.