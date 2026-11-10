Two Children Electrocuted by Exposed 11,000-Volt Wire in Kaliabor Tea Estate

Guwahati: Two children died after coming into contact with an exposed high-voltage electric wire inside a tea estate at Anjukpani Puthijuri in Kaliabor, triggering widespread outrage among local residents and members of the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association.

The deceased have been identified as Vicky Munda aged 7, a resident of Anjukpani No. 4 Line Tea Garden, and Chris Lakra aged 10, of Puthijuri Basti.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the two children came into contact with a live electrical wire carrying 11,000 volts while passing near it inside the tea estate. The wire was reportedly left exposed within the garden premises, posing a serious safety hazard. Both children died on the spot.

The incident has sparked anger among local people and the families of the victims, who have accused the Electricity Department of negligence and alleged that poor maintenance of electrical infrastructure led to the tragedy.

After deaths, members of ATTSA, along with local residents, staged protests at Anjukpani, demanding accountability from the concerned authorities. Protesters raised concerns over the presence of an exposed high-voltage wire in a populated area and questioned the failure to ensure proper safety measures around the electrical infrastructure.

They also called for action against those responsible and urged the people to address the safety hazards to prevent similar incidents in the future.