Guwahati Fire: Transformer Fire Erupts in Pandu Area

Guwahati: A fire broke out at Pandu Borabazar in Guwahati on 23rd June after an electrical short circuit triggered a fire in two transformers near Aruna Cinema Hall.

As per the Fire and Emergency Services Department, a distress call was received at 12:35 pm. A fire tender from the Pandu Fire and Emergency Services Station reached the scene within three minutes and found a large transformer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters immediately launched operations using foam to contain the blaze. Thick smoke and towering flames were seen rising from the transformer along the busy Pandu–Kamakhya road, causing panic among local residents and commuters.

Continuous firefighting efforts brought the fire under control within a short period, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. Significantly, a temporary pandal erected for the ongoing Ambubachi Mela was located close to the affected transformers. Police said the prompt response of the firefighting team ensured that the pandal remained unharmed.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

However, police estimated that property worth around Rs 20 lakh was involved in the fire. While damage amounting to approximately Rs 10 lakh was reported, assets valued at a similar amount were successfully saved.