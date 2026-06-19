Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Establishment in Silpukhuri-Guwahati Club Area

Guwahati: Today, fire breaks out at a commercial establishment along the Silpukhuri–Guwahati Club stretch in Guwahati around 1PM, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire broke out at a building that previously operated as a restaurant and had remained closed for a long period. Renovation work was reportedly underway when the fire suddenly broke out.

As per initial reports, the blaze also erupted at Divya Unisex Parlour, a beauty parlour in the Guwahati Club area, on June 19 at around 1 pm.

Four fire brigades were immediately rushed to the spot after the alert, and firefighting operations were launched to bring the blaze under control. Efforts to douse the flames were still underway .

As a precautionary measure, traffic movement beneath the nearby flyover was temporarily suspended, causing disruption to vehicular flow in the area.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. People and shopkeepers have expressed concern over the possibility of the blaze spreading to adjoining shops, as the locality is densely packed with commercial establishments.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.