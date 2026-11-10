Guwahati: Firecracker Sparks Set Electric Auto Ablaze Near Rajdhani Masjid

Guwahati: An electric auto-rickshaw was partially gutted after a firecracker reportedly flew from a distance and landed on the vehicle near Rajdhani Masjid in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on 9th November.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm when the firecracker fell on an electric auto-rickshaw parked in front of the mosque. The vehicle caught fire, damaging a substantial portion of it.

The area, which is surrounded by several commercial establishments, witnessed and quickly responded from local shopkeepers, passers-by and nearby auto-rickshaw drivers, who joined hands to douse the flames. The timely intervention helped prevent the fire from spreading further. The driver and passengers reportedly escaped unharmed.

Meanwhile, after the Diwali celebrations, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched a city-wide cleanliness drive to clear the streets of post-festival waste.

GMC sanitation workers were deployed during the night to clean roads and public spaces across the city. Municipal vehicles were also seen collecting banana trees and other decorative materials placed in front of shops and commercial establishments as part of the festive celebrations.

The overnight operation aimed to restore cleanliness across Guwahati after the festivities.