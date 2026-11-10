Industrial Boom: Assam Set to Get Rs 501-Crore Caustic Soda Plant

Guwahati: The state of Assam is set to strengthen its industrial and manufacturing capabilities with a proposed investment of Rs 501 crore in a caustic soda manufacturing plant, an initiative expected to reduce dependence on supplies from outside the state and create new employment opportunities.

On 10th November, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update on the proposed project on social media, highlighting the importance of caustic soda in the refining process at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). The project is expected to reduce logistical costs, increase government revenue and generate more employment opportunities in the state.

A per the information shared, NRL purchases thousands of metric tonnes of caustic soda every year from suppliers outside Assam, as the chemical plays a crucial role in its refining operations. The proposed manufacturing facility is expected to ensure easier availability of the chemical, reduce logistical costs and generate additional employment opportunities. It is also expected to contribute to the state's revenue generation and industrial growth.

In another update, Sarma highlighted the vision of a Northern Bullet Train corridor connecting Delhi to Dispur. He said the proposed high-speed rail connectivity would link major Indian cities within a few hours, potentially providing a boost to travel, business and economic activities.

The two developments reflect the state's broader focus on industrial expansion, improved infrastructure and creating new economic opportunities for Assam.