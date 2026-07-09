Guwahati: Four Injured in Head-On Collision at Betkuchi

Guwahati: Four people were injured in a road accident on the National Highway at Betkuchi in Guwahati after a car allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road collided head-on with another vehicle.

As per information, a woman driving one of the vehicles reportedly entered the wrong side of the road and crashed into an approaching car. Initial reports suggest that she may have deliberately driven into the opposite lane in an apparent attempt to take her own life.

However, police have not confirmed this claim and are investigating all possible circumstances surrounding the incident.

The impact of the collision left four passengers from the two vehicles seriously injured. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Police are also examining the circumstances behind the woman's alleged actions.

Further details are awaited.