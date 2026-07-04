Man Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Stationary GMC Vehicle on Rukminigaon Flyover

Guwahati: A 26-year-old man was killed in a tragic road accident on the Rukminigaon flyover in Guwahati late on 3rd July’s night after his motorcycle crashed into a stationary Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Divyanshu Agarwal.

As per preliminary information, the accident occurred when Agarwal's motorcycle allegedly crashed into the parked GMC vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 GT 8200, on the flyover.

The impact of the collision was severe, and the rider died on the spot . The Police team arrived at the spot shortly after the incident and shifted the body to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

More details are awaited.