Guwahati: Four Injured in Sharp-Weapon Attack in Dhirenpara

Guwahati: Four people today were injured in an alleged sharp-weapon attack in Dhirenpara area with one of the victims reportedly in critical condition. As per information, the incident occurred when a man allegedly attacked four people with a sharp weapon. The injured sustained wounds during the assault and were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

One of the victims is said to be in a critical condition, while further details about the health of the other injured victims are awaited. The accused, identified as Maidul Islam, has been arrested by Fatasil Ambari Police in connection with the incident.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the events leading up to the assault and the possible motive behind it. Further details regarding the identities of the injured, the nature of their injuries and the sequence of events leading to the incident have not yet been made available.