Guwahati: Girl Found Dead in Silpukhuri; Family Alleges Murder

Guwahati: The body of Neha Saikia, the young woman who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented accommodation in Guwahati's Silpukhuri, was brought to her residence in Udalguri district on Tuesday night after a post-mortem examination at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital .

Family members, relatives, and friends gathered at her home to pay their final respects. During the funeral, her family alleged that Neha's death was not a case of suicide but a planned murder, and demanded an impartial investigation.

Neha, a resident of 2 No. Saikia Chuburi under Orang in Udalguri district, had been working at a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Guwahati. As per her family statement, she had shifted to the rented house in Silpukhuri around four months ago, although she had been living in Guwahati for the past four years for work.

Her family said Neha had spoken to her mother over the phone for nearly an hour between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday, night . The conversation was completely normal, and there was nothing unusual in her behaviour.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, the family urged the police to include the landlord of the rented accommodation within the scope of the investigation.

"We suspect this was a planned murder. The landlord should also be questioned as part of the investigation," family members said while demanding justice for Neha.

The family has appealed to the State Government, local MLA, Minister Charan Boro, the police, and the district administration to conduct a fair and transparent investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Neha was found hanging inside her rented accommodation near Kali Mandir in Silpukhuri on 14th July’s morning after the landlord reportedly informed the Chandmari Police. Police have since launched an investigation, while the exact cause of her death is yet to be established.

As per a sources and eyewitness , a party had reportedly continued until late Monday night at the rented house. Police are examining all possible angles as part of the ongoing investigation.

More details area awaited.