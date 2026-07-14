Guwahati : Woman Found Dead in Rented House in Shilpukhuri

Guwahati : Today a young woman was found hanging inside her rented accommodation in Guwahati's Shilpukhuri area .

The deceased has been identified as Neha Saikia, a resident of 2 No. Saikia Chuburi under Orang in Udalguri district. She was employed at a Tanishq showroom in Guwahati.

According to preliminary information, Neha was found hanging inside her rented house near Kali Mandir in Shilpukhuri.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched to confirm the circumstances surrounding her death. More Details are awaited