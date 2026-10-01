Guwahati: Hatigaon PG Owner-Tenant Clash: Are Property Owners Safe From Tenants?

Guwahati: A dispute between a PG owner and a woman tenant in Hatigaon area escalated into an alleged physical altercation, with both sides filing complaints at Dispur Police Station.

The incident reportedly took place at a PG located at House No. 28 on Debdadaru Path, Hatigaon on 30th September. As per PG owner, the dispute began over the tenant allegedly returning to the accommodation late at night. The management claimed that the premises’ gate is locked at around 10.30 pm, but the tenant allegedly insisted that it be opened for her after 11.30 pm.

The management further alleged that the tenant had repeatedly violated PG rules and was involved in several disputes at the premises. The situation reportedly escalated after she was asked to vacate her room.

As per the allegations made by the PG management, the woman physically assaulted a member of the management and tore her clothes during the altercation. It was further alleged that a 13-year-old child who intervened while trying to protect his mother was also physically assaulted.

However, the woman tenant, who is reportedly a lawyer, has lodged a counter-complaint, accusing the PG management of physically assaulting her.

Following the complaints, police conducted medical examinations of the complainants from both sides and recorded their statements as part of the preliminary investigation. The statement of the tenant is yet to be recorded.

While the allegations made by both sides are yet to be established, the incident raises a broader question for landlords and PG operators in Guwahati: Are property owners also adequately protected when disputes with tenants escalate into alleged violence?