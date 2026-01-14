Guwahati hosts FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, over 10,000 fans attend

Guwahati: Guwahati hosted the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour on Sunday, witnessing a turnout of more than 10,000 football fans at the Barsapara Stadium.
The event gave fans a rare opportunity to view the FIFA World Cup Trophy up close and take photographs with it. On the occasion, former Brazil international and FIFA World Cup winner Gilberto Silva was present and interacted with the audience.
It is worth mentioning that India is among 30 nations chosen for the tour, out of more than 200 countries where the sport is played.
Despite coinciding with Magh Bihu celebrations, organisers said the event witnessed strong public participation, reflecting the deep-rooted football culture in Assam and the wider Northeast region.
Speaking at the event, Greishma Singh, Vice President (Marketing), Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said the FIFA World Cup Trophy symbolises aspiration, belief and excellence.
"The India leg of the tour was expected to motivate young fans to pursue their passion for football," Singh added.
Shantanu Gangane, Senior Director, Integrated Marketing Experience, Coca-Cola India, said bringing the trophy to India after a gap of 12 years was a significant moment and highlighted the country’s growing footprint in global sports culture.
Later, Gilberto Silva, addressing the gathering, praised the enthusiasm of Indian football fans and said the warmth and energy at the Guwahati event reflected the country’s strong connection with the sport.
Coca-Cola officials said the Trophy Tour forms part of broader efforts to promote football culture in India through fan engagement initiatives and international sporting collaborations.