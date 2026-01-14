Major Drug Bust in Assam as Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 11 Crore

Guwahati: Assam police have seized seized 1.358 kg of heroin at Amingaon, valued at around Rs 11 crore.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) Assam and Kamrup Police led to the seizure of heroin.
In another operation, Cachar Police recovered 139.13 grams of suspected heroin from the Borkhola area, he said.
Terming the ongoing anti-drug operations as a “disinfection drive,” the Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to eliminating the drug menace and warned that narcotics would not be allowed to flourish in Assam.
"@assampolice is on a disinfection drive. @STFAssam & @KamrupPolice seized 1.358 kg of heroin valued at ₹11 cr at Amingaon. Another bust by @cacharpolice at Borkhola recovered 139.13 gm. Dirty drugs won’t survive Assam’s disinfectant drive," Sarma wrote on X.
Assam Police have in recent months stepped up enforcement against drug trafficking networks, with authorities reiterating a zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics-related offences.
Four days ago, Cachar Police seized 1.357 kg of morphine with an estimated illegal market value of around Rs 8.2 crore, marking a major success in the district’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics.
Earlier, on January 6, police recovered 406 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 2 crore and arrested five suspected drug peddlers after intercepting two vehicles at the Sunabarighat Bypass in Cachar district.
Sharing the details on social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the recoveries were part of a sustained anti-narcotics अभियान aimed at disrupting drug trafficking routes passing through the region. He added that the accused were detained at the spot and the contraband was recovered following a detailed search of the vehicles.