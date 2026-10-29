Guwahati: Hotel Owner and Lessee Clash Over Lease Dispute in Kachari Basti

Guwahati: A new dispute over a hotel lease has emerged in Guwahati’s Kachari Basti, bringing to mind the recent conflict linked to Hotel Bilas Inn. The dispute involves hotel owner Pradip Thakuria, a resident of Kachari Basti, and Pintu Das, who had taken the property on lease. The disagreement reportedly centres on alleged unpaid rent and the terms of the lease agreement.

Thakuria has alleged that Das has failed to pay rent for the past three months. As per the hotel owner, rent payments have not been made regularly, leading to the ongoing dispute between the two parties.

However, Das who has taken property on lease has accused Thakuria of harassing him and demanding additional money. Das has reportedly claimed that he deposited Rs 8 lakh as security when taking the property on lease.

The conflicting claims have intensified the dispute, with both parties presenting different accounts of the financial arrangement.

The incident comes amid heightened attention on lease-related conflicts in Guwahati after the deadly shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute over property management.

Further details regarding the terms of the lease agreement and whether any formal complaint has been lodged in connection with the Kachari Basti dispute are awaited.