Meghalaya Government Files Police Complaint Over Sealing of Shillong Peak Ropeway Site

Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has filed a police complaint against a Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) inspector for allegedly locking the lower terminal site of the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project at Lawsohtun.

Tourism Commissioner and Secretary RM Kurbah said on 28th October that an FIR had been lodged at Laban Police Station following the incident on Tuesday. No arrests had been made, and the police were investigating the matter.

Kurbah maintained that the site was government property and that no construction had begun. She said the Tourism Department was setting up a temporary camp for preparatory activities, including soil testing, approach road development and ground levelling, in accordance with environmental and social safeguards required by the New Development Bank, which is funding the project.

She also rejected allegations that work had commenced without the necessary clearances, stating that the department had followed due procedures in awarding the contract and pursuing permissions.

According to Kurbah, the contractor had obtained several no-objection certificates (NOCs) from traditional institutions, while the process of securing a trading licence from the KHADC remained underway.

She added that consultations with local traditional institutions had taken place in 2022 and that concerns regarding Lum Shyllong and its water catchment had subsequently been addressed through discussions and a detailed project presentation.