Guwahati Imposes Rs 500 Fine for Damaging Water Supply Infrastructure

Guwahati: In a move aimed at protecting essential public utilities, the Guwahati city administration has introduced a fine of Rs 500 for anyone found damaging the city's water supply infrastructure. The new regulation has come into immediate effect and is intended to safeguard the integrity of Guwahati's water distribution network.

The decision has been taken to curb incidents of vandalism, accidental damage and unauthorised tampering with pipelines, valves and other components that are crucial for supplying safe drinking water across the city. GMC said such damage often results in costly repairs, disrupts water distribution and causes inconvenience to thousands of residents through temporary water shortages.

The administration stressed that protecting the water supply system is vital for ensuring public health and the smooth functioning of daily life. It expressed hope that the monetary penalty would act as a deterrent and encourage residents to exercise greater civic responsibility while handling public infrastructure.

The initiative forms part of the city's broader efforts to improve urban services and ensure the sustainable management of public resources. By holding individuals accountable for damaging