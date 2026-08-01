Guwahati: Administration announces Rs 500 fine for damaging water supply infrastructure

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to protect public water supply infrastructure and ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply, the district administration has announced strict action against anyone found damaging or illegally tampering with components of the municipal water supply system. Offenders will now face legal action along with an on-the-spot fine of Rs 500.

Officials said the government has invested heavily in developing pipelines, pumps, water meters and other infrastructure under the municipal water supply scheme to provide safe drinking water to residents. However, repeated incidents of vandalism, theft of components and unauthorised interference have emerged as major challenges, often disrupting the water supply to entire localities.

“These are public assets created with taxpayers’ money. Any damage to the infrastructure affects not just one household but hundreds of families dependent on the system for their daily water needs. Strict enforcement has become necessary to safeguard these assets,” a district administration official said.

The administration appealed to residents to treat the infrastructure as shared public property and report any instances of vandalism or theft to the authorities.

Residents across several areas welcomed the move but also stressed the need for better maintenance and quicker repairs.

A resident of Hatigaon said the improved water supply network has significantly reduced dependence on private water tankers and groundwater extraction. “Regular municipal water supply has been a huge relief for many families. However, whenever pipelines are damaged or illegally tapped, the supply remains disrupted for hours or even days. Strong action against those responsible is necessary,” the resident said.

A resident of Rukminigaon said the expansion of the water supply network has improved access to clean drinking water, particularly during the summer months. “The biggest advantage is the availability of treated water. The disadvantage is that a single damaged pipeline affects the entire neighbourhood, and repair work sometimes takes longer than expected,” the resident said.

Echoing similar views, a resident of Panjabari said the scheme has reduced the burden on households that earlier depended on borewells. “The infrastructure has benefited thousands of residents, but public awareness is equally important. People must understand that damaging pipelines or water meters ultimately hurts the community itself. Along with penalties, authorities should also strengthen monitoring and conduct awareness drives,” the resident said. Officials reiterated that protecting municipal water supply infrastructure is a shared responsibility and urged citizens to cooperate in ensuring an uninterrupted drinking water supply across the city.

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