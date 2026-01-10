Guwahati Jal Board Launches Special Water Quality Testing Drive Across City DMAs

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board has launched a special water quality testing drive across all District Metered Areas (DMAs) under its jurisdiction to further ensure the safety of drinking water supplied to consumers, an official statement said.
As per the statement, the drive, which began on January 9, will continue till January 12, 2026.
"While routine water quality tests are carried out regularly as per prescribed standards, the current exercise has been taken up as an additional preventive step to strengthen monitoring at the household level and reinforce public confidence," the statement added.
As part of the initiative, Jal Sakhis along with DMA engineers are conducting water quality tests in different localities.
The statement said that the Jal Sakhis have been trained in standard testing procedures and the use of testing kits, with the process being carried out under the technical supervision of engineers to ensure accuracy.
The Guwahati Jal Board said the special drive reflects its commitment to supplying safe and potable drinking water to residents across the city.
Consumers have been requested to cooperate during the testing process.
"For any water-related queries or concerns, the public has been advised to contact the helpline numbers provided by the Jal Board," the statement concluded.