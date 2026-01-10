‘Seedhi Baat, No Bakwas’: Sarma Says Assam Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, highlighting what he described as record action taken by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) during 2025.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said extensive trap operations were conducted during the year, leading to several officials being caught red-handed.
He also said all registered cases were chargesheeted, underscoring the government’s firm stand against corrupt practices.
"Seedhi Baat, No Bakwas- Assam does not tolerate corruption. In 2025, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM, made record interventions to ensure that corruption cannot raise its head. Extensive traps were laid, officials caught red handed and 100% of cases were chargesheeted.
According to the Chief Minister, the vigilance department carried out 29 trap operations, resulting in the arrest of 32 public servants. A total of 74 persons were chargesheeted, with a 100 per cent chargesheeting rate achieved in corruption-related cases.
Sarma said the government’s message is clear and uncompromising, asserting that Assam does not tolerate corruption.
He further reiterated that strict enforcement and direct action would continue as part of the state’s commitment to ensuring clean and transparent governance.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday spoke about corruption in government recruitment, saying the state has undergone a major shift from an era marked by litigation and cash-for-jobs allegations to a system based on transparency and merit.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said earlier recruitment processes were frequently challenged in courts, with claims that posts were secured through payments rather than performance. He asserted that his government has brought structural changes to end such practices.
“From court battles and cash-for-jobs to fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment — only we could make this happen,” the Chief Minister wrote.
Highlighting the present situation, Sarma said the recruitment process in Assam is now free from corruption, middlemen and bribery. He added that there are currently no court cases related to recruitment examinations, with appointments being made solely on the basis of merit.
The cash-for-jobs controversy, particularly linked to the Assam Public Service Commission and appointments such as Agricultural Development Officers, had earlier triggered widespread outrage in the state. The Chief Minister said reforms introduced by his government were aimed at restoring trust and ensuring equal opportunity for Assam’s youth.