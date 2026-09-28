Guwahati: Jorhat Woman Found Unconscious at Sunflower Guest House in Jalukbari

Guwahati: Today, a 23-year-old woman from Jorhat was reportedly found unconscious inside a room at a guest house in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area. Jalukbari Police have detained several people in connection with the incident.

As per reports, Jalukbari Police recovered the woman from a room at Sunflower Guest House, where she was allegedly staying with a man identified as Shan Miya, a resident of Sipajhar. The woman was reportedly found in a critical condition and was taken for medical assistance. Police are also investigating the circumstances that led to her condition.

The guest house manager has been taken into custody for questioning, while the man who allegedly brought the woman to the guest house has also been detained.

The incident comes amid the ongoing investigation into the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria at a different homestay in Guwahati. However, there is currently no indication of any connection between the two cases, and police have not established what happened inside the Jalukbari guest house.

The incident has also raised questions over verification and documentation procedures followed by guest houses and homestays operating in the city. Meanwhile, reports alleged that Sunflower Guest House owner Arfat Shah misbehaved with journalists who visited the premises to report on the incident.

Police are questioning the detained people and examining available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s condition.

Further details are awaited .