Instagram Accounts of Nimisha Thakuria and Ashiq Ali Taken Down

Guwahati: Today, the Instagram accounts of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria and Ashiq Ali, who is in police custody in connection with her death, were taken down, after a request from Nimisha’s parents, according to information emerging in the case.

Nimisha, a Sociology student at Gauhati University, was found unconscious at Rudra’s Kitchen homestay in Guwahati’s Dharapur-Garal area early on 26th September . She was taken to Garal Primary Health Centre and later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have detained Ali, who was staying with Nimisha at the homestay, and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. His claim that Nimisha died by suicide has not been established by police, and investigators are examining all possible angles.

The two Instagram accounts were removed amid heightened public attention and the circulation of information, photographs and posts related to the case on social media. The parents’ request may have been intended to limit the circulation or misuse of personal content and protect the family’s privacy. However, the reason has not been publicly confirmed by either the family or police.

Police are examining the events leading up to Nimisha’s death, including the movements of the couple , their stay at the homestay and evidence collected from the premises. The homestay has also been sealed after alleged lapses in maintaining guest records.

Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has said police will examine Nimisha’s social media activity and other evidence as part of the investigation.